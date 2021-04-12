(@FahadShabbir)

Taking notice of a social media post of a minor girl complaining of family property being occupied illegally by relatives,Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood Monday ordered revenue staff to get the land retrieved and hand it over to the actual owner

Nasreen Akhtar, the mother of the minor girl Anusha Abbas informed the commissioner in a meeting here that their fourteen (14) Kanal and thirteen (13) Marla agriculture land was in illegal occupation of their relatives who were earning profits through crop cultivation at Mauza Feroz Pur. Commissioner ordered Tahsildar Abdul Hameed and Girdawar Tanweer Shah to get the crop harvested and handed over the proceeds from its sale to the woman. He also ordered registration of FIR against the illegal occupants with police station concerned.

Commissioner said, soon after taking notice of the video he had ordered assistant commissioner Sadar Multan Aabgeenay Khan to take action against the illegal occupants and hand over the said property to Nasreen Bibi.

Commissioner said that provincial government was pursuing a zero tolerance policy against the land grabbers as per orders of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Nasreen Akhtar thanked commissioner for help and expressed good wishes in prayers for CM Buzdar. She said, she felt for the first time during this trouble episode that she was not alone and the government was on her side to help her out.

Assistant commissioner Mubashir Ur Rahman and revenue staff were present during the meeting.