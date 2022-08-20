UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Orders Making Anti-polio Drive Complete Success

Published August 20, 2022

Commissioner orders making anti-polio drive complete success

Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain directed the heads of all four districts of the division to take all possible measures for achieving 100 per cent target of anti-polio drive across the division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain directed the heads of all four districts of the division to take all possible measures for achieving 100 per cent target of anti-polio drive across the division.

Chairing a meeting here on Saturday, he said that teams of Health Department should be fully activated so that they could get access to each and every child in the division for administering them polio vaccine drops.

He said that a micro plan had already been devised for anti-polio campaign, which would commence from August 22, 2022.

Therefore, all departments including the Health Department, police and district administration should work coordinately to accomplish 100 per cent targets of this drive.

He also stressed the need of proper advertisement about anti-polio drive and said that parents should be convinced through all modes so that no child could remain without vaccine in the division.

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Imran Hamid Sheikh was also present in the meeting whereas DCs of other districts including Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot joined it through video link.

