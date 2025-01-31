Open Menu

Commissioner Orders Making Polio-eradication Drive A Success

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Commissioner orders making polio-eradication drive a success

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzeb Awan has directed officials concerned to ensure 100 percent success of the upcoming polio eradication campaign, starting on February 3, 2025.

He said that no negligence or carelessness would be tolerated in this critical health initiative.

While presiding over a review meeting on the campaign’s preparations on Friday, the commissioner received briefings via video-link from the deputy commissioners of Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, and Bhakkar. He instructed authorities concerned to rectify shortcomings from previous campaigns and to use all available media resources to raise awareness among parents, ensuring that every child under five receives polio vaccine.

The commissioner stressed that the Health Department officials must remain present in the field to guarantee that no child is left unvaccinated. He also ordered for paying special attention to transit points, adding that the battle against polio must be won at all costs.

During the briefing, officials said that in the border areas of Mianwali, a special campaign would be conducted on February 1 and 2 to achieve a 100pc vaccination target. Polio workers completed their training, updated micro-plans were developed, and sufficient vaccine stock had arrived, ready to be distributed to teams starting on February 1.

The five-day campaign,starting from February 3 to 7, aims to vaccinate 1,639,283 children across the four districts of the division. A total of 7,592 teams were formed to execute the campaign effectively.

The meeting was attended via video link by Deputy Commissioner Sargodha, Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, Director Health Dr Rana Muhammad Riaz, along with Deputy Commissioners, CEOs, and WHO representatives from all four districts.

Recent Stories

Dubai DET partners with Dubai Basketball to enhanc ..

Dubai DET partners with Dubai Basketball to enhance emirate’s position as glob ..

26 minutes ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Nauru ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Nauru on Independence Day

42 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with India, offers condol ..

UAE expresses solidarity with India, offers condolences over victims of stampede ..

57 minutes ago
 Al Ain Zoo offers free entry for senior citizens

Al Ain Zoo offers free entry for senior citizens

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia inaugurate first direc ..

Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia inaugurate first direct flights to Addis Ababa

2 hours ago
 TRENDS, Salam Centre for Countering Extremism Stud ..

TRENDS, Salam Centre for Countering Extremism Studies sign agreement

2 hours ago
Ghitha Holding revenue reaches AED4.97 billion in ..

Ghitha Holding revenue reaches AED4.97 billion in 2024

3 hours ago
 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity announces 2025 ho ..

Zayed Award for Human Fraternity announces 2025 honorees

3 hours ago
 China sees surge in tourist numbers during Spring ..

China sees surge in tourist numbers during Spring Festival holiday

5 hours ago
 UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for Febr ..

UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for February

5 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs International ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs International Humanitarian and Philanthropic ..

5 hours ago
 UAE to host Intl Reprographic Rights Conference Fe ..

UAE to host Intl Reprographic Rights Conference February 19

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan