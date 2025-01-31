Commissioner orders making polio-eradication drive a success

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzeb Awan has directed officials concerned to ensure 100 percent success of the upcoming polio eradication campaign, starting on February 3, 2025.

He said that no negligence or carelessness would be tolerated in this critical health initiative.

While presiding over a review meeting on the campaign’s preparations on Friday, the commissioner received briefings via video-link from the deputy commissioners of Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, and Bhakkar. He instructed authorities concerned to rectify shortcomings from previous campaigns and to use all available media resources to raise awareness among parents, ensuring that every child under five receives polio vaccine.

The commissioner stressed that the Health Department officials must remain present in the field to guarantee that no child is left unvaccinated. He also ordered for paying special attention to transit points, adding that the battle against polio must be won at all costs.

During the briefing, officials said that in the border areas of Mianwali, a special campaign would be conducted on February 1 and 2 to achieve a 100pc vaccination target. Polio workers completed their training, updated micro-plans were developed, and sufficient vaccine stock had arrived, ready to be distributed to teams starting on February 1.

The five-day campaign,starting from February 3 to 7, aims to vaccinate 1,639,283 children across the four districts of the division. A total of 7,592 teams were formed to execute the campaign effectively.

The meeting was attended via video link by Deputy Commissioner Sargodha, Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, Director Health Dr Rana Muhammad Riaz, along with Deputy Commissioners, CEOs, and WHO representatives from all four districts.