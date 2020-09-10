Commissioner orders MDA to improve performance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan Division, Javid Akhtar Mahmood directed Multan Development Authority(MDA) to improve its performance for beautification and uplifting of city.

Speaking at a review meeting of MDA and WASA performance at his office here on Thursday, he said that the authority should complete patch work of the broken roads for the facilitation of the citizens.

The Commissioner ordered to improve condition of Southern and Northern bypasses in addition to execution of beautification plan of the city.

Mr Mahmood ordered Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to prepare a working paper on out of order sewage lines and devise a, plan to replace outdated lines.

Citizens are facing lot of troubles owning to crown failures on daily basis, he said and added that all ongoing developmental schemes must be accomplished within stipulated time to save public money.