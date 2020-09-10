UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Orders MDA To Improve Performance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 06:59 PM

Commissioner orders MDA to improve performance

Commissioner Multan Division, Javid Akhtar Mahmood directed Multan Development Authority(MDA) to improve its performance for beautification and uplifting of city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan Division, Javid Akhtar Mahmood directed Multan Development Authority(MDA) to improve its performance for beautification and uplifting of city.

Speaking at a review meeting of MDA and WASA performance at his office here on Thursday, he said that the authority should complete patch work of the broken roads for the facilitation of the citizens.

The Commissioner ordered to improve condition of Southern and Northern bypasses in addition to execution of beautification plan of the city.

Mr Mahmood ordered Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to prepare a working paper on out of order sewage lines and devise a, plan to replace outdated lines.

Citizens are facing lot of troubles owning to crown failures on daily basis, he said and added that all ongoing developmental schemes must be accomplished within stipulated time to save public money.

Related Topics

Multan Water Money All

Recent Stories

UAE uniquely poised to capitalise on advertising o ..

1 minute ago

ADP begins implementing vehicle impoundment law

31 minutes ago

Drama serial "Jalan" banned

53 minutes ago

DIMC launches virtual regatta

1 hour ago

PSX goes up by over 600 points, closes at 42,647.3 ..

1 hour ago

Mongolia's foreign trade falls 16.3 pct in first e ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.