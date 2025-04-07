Commissioner orders measures to control artificial inflation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Amir Karim Khan gave the task to deputy commissioners to control artificial inflation.

Addressing a review meeting on price control measures, Commissioner Khan highlighted the successful implementation of strict monitoring across the region, where authorities conducted 39,490 inspections, sealed 19 places, arrested 73 profiteers, and imposed fine over Rs one lac in a single day.

The Commissioner emphasized the importance of improving the performance of Price Control Magistrates to provide immediate relief to the public. He also urged that price lists be prominently displayed at all retail outlets, and that the daily supply and demand of food items be closely monitored. Additionally, he called for a robust media campaign to raise awareness about artificial inflation and to inform the public on how to report overpricing.

The Commissioner urged citizens to insist on seeing the official price lists at stores and not to pay prices higher than the government fixed rates. He stressed that individuals exploiting the public by hoarding or inflating prices would face stringent legal action.

"The Punjab Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz, has assigned the task of eradicating the mafia involved in profiteering and hoarding" said Commissioner Khan.

To stabilize the prices of essential items like milk, yogurt, chicken, and meat, Khan ordered practical measures to control these rates. He also highlighted the need to ensure price stability for 13 basic food items.

Deputy commissioners briefed him on the measures taken for the purpose.