Commissioner orders Metropolitan Corporation for action against illegal constructions

Commissioner Multan Division, Shan-ul-Haq ordered Metropolitan Corporation for initiating action against illegal constructions saying that action should be taken against those who have put construction material at roads

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan Division, Shan-ul-Haq ordered Metropolitan Corporation for initiating action against illegal constructions saying that action should be taken against those who have put construction material at roads.

He directed official concerned to submit report of record of maps from November 2019 to so far.

Chairing a meeting of building branch of corporation at his office here on Tuesday, he said that no laxity would be tolerated in approval of maps.

He informed that one window operation was made functional for facilitation of citizens at Metropolitan Corporation.

Earlier, the commissioner was briefed that of 879 cases of maps, 746 were sanctioned in this fiscal year.

As many as 22 Illegal buildings were sealed and seven were demolished while 47 domestic and 48 commercial buildings were regularized under building by laws.

Director Development, Waqas Khakwani was also present.