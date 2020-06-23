UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Orders Metropolitan Corporation For Action Against Illegal Constructions

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 02:19 PM

Commissioner orders Metropolitan Corporation for action against illegal constructions

Commissioner Multan Division, Shan-ul-Haq ordered Metropolitan Corporation for initiating action against illegal constructions saying that action should be taken against those who have put construction material at roads

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan Division, Shan-ul-Haq ordered Metropolitan Corporation for initiating action against illegal constructions saying that action should be taken against those who have put construction material at roads.

He directed official concerned to submit report of record of maps from November 2019 to so far.

Chairing a meeting of building branch of corporation at his office here on Tuesday, he said that no laxity would be tolerated in approval of maps.

He informed that one window operation was made functional for facilitation of citizens at Metropolitan Corporation.

Earlier, the commissioner was briefed that of 879 cases of maps, 746 were sanctioned in this fiscal year.

As many as 22 Illegal buildings were sealed and seven were demolished while 47 domestic and 48 commercial buildings were regularized under building by laws.

Director Development, Waqas Khakwani was also present.

Related Topics

Multan November 2019 From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkmenistan Foreign Minister ..

21 minutes ago

UAE Foreign Minister, Maldivian counterpart discus ..

21 minutes ago

Defense at MH17 Hearing Suggests Ukrainian Armed F ..

5 minutes ago

Houthi Forces Say Conducted Major Operation Agains ..

5 minutes ago

Excise recovers ice and hashish

5 minutes ago

China threatens retaliation for US curbs on 'propa ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.