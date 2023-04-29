Commissioner orders monitoring of gunny bags distribution, wheat procurement

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed all deputy commissioners on Saturday to personally monitor distribution of gunny bags and the wheat procurement process.

According to official sources here, the commissioner said that circuit houses in districts should be turned into business model, as there was a lot of potential.

He said that all facilities should be ensured at the public offices to serve people in the best manner.

Randhawa said that all districts should apprise his office about planning to install solar system at the government buildings. He said there would be no compromise on revenue recovery, as it was a method to check performance of assistant commissioners.

He also directed the authorities concerned to ensure provision of sugar in market at the government rate.

The meeting was attended by additional commissioners, development director and others.