Commissioner Orders More Beds For Emergency Ward Of THQ Samundri

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2024 | 04:51 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Commissioner Silwat Saeed Tuesday visited THQ hospital Samundri to inspect treatment facilities in the emergency block.

She directed Chief Executive Officer (health) Dr Asfand Yar to take steps to increase the number of beds to 15 in the emergency block within a week. She inspected various wards of the hospital and availability of medicines, checked the roster of the doctors and staff besides cleanliness arrangements. She also talked with attendants of the patients and inquired about treatment facilities.

The commissioner also visited the general bus stand and checked the fare charged from passengers by transport owners. She directed for arranging clean drinking water, waiting areas and wash rooms in addition to allocation of bay areas for buses.

She directed the officers concerned to take measures for upgradation of the general bus stand.

Later, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, Additional Deputy Commissioner Noman Afzal and other officers, she visited Shahbaz Sharif Park and planted a sapling. She directed planting big-size plants and urged citizens to also take part in plantation drives.

She also directed the installation of a fountain in the park, maintaining a jogging track, lights etc.

Earlier, presiding over a meeting at the Municipal Committee Office here, the commissioner urged chalking out an effective flood control plan, updating machinery and human resources. She took a briefing about the cotton crop, availability of fertilizer and price control mechanism and bringing profiteers/hoarders under strict legal action.

She also directed to control the increasing trend in prices of pulses by holding meetings with stakeholders.

The commissioner said that work on all public welfare schemes including Abdullahpur flyover, construction of park at old vegetable market, expansion of Allied Hospital-I, II, parking plaza outside Chiniot Bazar, upgradation of children hospital should be sped up.

She said that an amount of Rs 800 million was being spent on repair, maintenance and construction of roads and streets. She directed taking stake holders on board on urban transport routes and sending feedback to the Punjab government. She also took briefings on revenue recovery targets and directed speeding up efforts in this regard.

