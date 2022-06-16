UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Orders More Facilities, Strict Monitoring Mechanism For MPS At BoG Meeting

Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2022 | 07:57 PM

Commissioner orders more facilities, strict monitoring mechanism for MPS at BoG meeting

Commissioner Multan division Amir Khatak Thursday chaired Board of Governor (BoG) meeting of Multan Public School (MPS) and ordered many facilities with strict enforcement of a monitoring mechanism for school's performance evaluation

Commissioner said that no compromise would be made on merit criterion and promised all resources for elevating the standard of education and relevant facilities.

Commissioner ordered renovation, expansion and repair of school's riding club and approved to hire horse riding instructors to train students.

He emphasized on teachers training for improved performance and discussed with members the matters pertaining to rewarding best performers.

Meeting decided to review construction of new block in girls branch and hostel in boys branch.

A proposal of shifting juniors branch to the city area was discussed and deputy commissioner Tahir Wattu was asked to explore options.

Meeting sought budget committee's remarks on salary raise and other budgetary matters.

Meeting also discussed matters pertaining to appointment of medical officer, solarization of school, admission of talented students under quota, cafeteria in boys branch and giving agriculture land on lease.

Meeting approved extending a water course to girls branch of MPS.

Noted industrialist and philanthropist Khawaja Jalaluddin Rumi promised to instal sixteen water filtration plants in the school.

DC Tahir Wattu, additional commissioner Sarfraz Ahmad, principal Uzma Bukhari and others were present.

