Commissioner Orders More Swings At Park
Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2025 | 06:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan ordered officials to install more swings at Gilani Park during a visit here Monday after children gathered around him with a heartfelt plea for more recreational facilities in the park.
Commissioner Khan paid visits to Gilani Park and Ameer Abad Park where he met with people particularly children and had a frank conversation with them.
He said it was heartening to note the presence of children in parks was on the rise and hoped improved facilities would attract more children to play and enjoy.
It would be a healthy alternate to reduce children’s screen time and would involve physical activity that is beneficial for their health. He said modern facilities were being introduced in 69 parks in the city and added that he envisioned parks and playgrounds brimming with laughter and joy.
He ordered better lighting arrangements at Ameerabad Park’s gazebos on sides of the walking track. He said, special facilities be made available for women, children and differently-abled persons at parks. PHA officials gave a detailed briefing on parks’ upgradation.
