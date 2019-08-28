UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Orders Nishtar Hospital Admin To Meet Medicine Shortage

Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu directed administration of the Nishtar Hospital to set a deadline for meeting the shortage of medicines and making the out of order machinery functional

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) : Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu directed administration of the Nishtar Hospital to set a deadline for meeting the shortage of medicines and making the out of order machinery functional.

During his visit to the Nishtar Hospital on Wednesday, he checked stock register of medicines besides inquiring after well-being of patients and the provision of medicines at neurology ward.

He ordered the administration to resolve the issue of medicines at the earliest keeping in view sensitivity of problem, saying that the Punjab government was monitoring the online provision of medicines to patients.

Speaking on the occasion, Sahu said the Nishtar Hospital was playing a vital role in treatment of patients pouring into it adding that filter clinics would be set up in different parts of the city to reduce burden on Nishtar Hospital.

He said that steps were under way to meet the shortage of doctors and paramedical staff at the hospital.

About Nishtar-II project, he said the Punjab government was bringing about revolutionary changes in the health sector.

Earlier, briefing the commissioner, Pro VC Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Dr Ijaz Masood said that Nihstar had 1,700 beds in addition to 150 beds at the Accident & Emergency (A&E) ward.

He said that during the last six months, a total of 800,000 patients visited indoor and 300,000 outdoor patients were registered.

Medical Superintendent Dr Shahid Bokhari said that the hospital had sufficient stock of medicines and more stock would be available by October this year. He said that as many as 329 kinds of medicines were being provided to patients free of cost.

AMS Dr Tariq Pirzada, Dr Abdul Qadir, Dr Amjad Chandio and others were also present.

