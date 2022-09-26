Commissioner orders Nishtar-II completion in given timeframe

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Amir Khattak on Monday ordered to complete the mega health project, Nishtar-II, in stipulated timeframe.

He issued this directive during a review meeting held here to evaluate the progress of project.

Speaking on the occasion, Amir Khattak said that the district administration was extending full cooperation for on-time completion of the project.

He said Punjab government was working hard to provide better health facilities to its inhabitants and added that a budget worth Rs. 6 billion was released in the wake of health facilities for the masses in the past six months.

Khattak said that the completion of Nishtar-II would lessen the burden on Nishtar-I remarkably. Tenders of machinery purchase to be started along with the civil work, he informed.

He said demand notices for power grid station were already submitted, with electric installation inside the under-construction building was running on fast pace.

External wall, sewerage system and internal roads were being constructed, the commissioner said, adding that structures of laundry, gas pipeline and cafeterias were completed as well.