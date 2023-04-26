Commissioner orders Nishtar-II completion in three phases

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :The local commissioner has ordered to complete work on Nishtar-2 in three phases 'instead of sticking to routine performance' to run the project.

While visiting the site early hours of today (Wednesday), Amir Khattak took notice of the prolonged delay in the mega health scheme. In a fresh order, he directed the authority concerned to complete the building until May 30, next month as the tentative date.

He asked the contractor to submit the report over the development on a daily basis.

Work on sewerage with paint on the building to be started simultaneously sooner rather than later. All-out funds for the project had been allocated already, he maintained.

No delaying tactics with no excuse would be accepted with regard to the work completion on time, he declared.

Vice chairman Nishtar Hospital University Dr Rana Altaf was along with the Commissioner during his surprise visit at the location.