UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Orders Nishtar-II Completion In Three Phases

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Commissioner orders Nishtar-II completion in three phases

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :The local commissioner has ordered to complete work on Nishtar-2 in three phases 'instead of sticking to routine performance' to run the project.

While visiting the site early hours of today (Wednesday), Amir Khattak took notice of the prolonged delay in the mega health scheme. In a fresh order, he directed the authority concerned to complete the building until May 30, next month as the tentative date.

He asked the contractor to submit the report over the development on a daily basis.

Work on sewerage with paint on the building to be started simultaneously sooner rather than later. All-out funds for the project had been allocated already, he maintained.

No delaying tactics with no excuse would be accepted with regard to the work completion on time, he declared.

Vice chairman Nishtar Hospital University Dr Rana Altaf was along with the Commissioner during his surprise visit at the location.

Related Topics

Visit SITE May

Recent Stories

ADSB to participate at upcoming IMDEX 2023 in Sing ..

ADSB to participate at upcoming IMDEX 2023 in Singapore

3 minutes ago
 'No compromise to be made on provision of best fac ..

'No compromise to be made on provision of best facilities to Pakistani pilgrims ..

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister directs CDA to fast track develop ..

Finance Minister directs CDA to fast track development projects for overseas Pak ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th April 2023

6 hours ago
 EU Understands Decisions of Members to Ban Ukraini ..

EU Understands Decisions of Members to Ban Ukrainian Grain Imports - Budapest

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.