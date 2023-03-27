UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Orders Operation Against Encroachments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Commissioner orders operation against encroachments

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti ordered the authorities concerned to launch an indiscriminate operation to eliminate encroachments from the city.

He issued these orders while presiding over a meeting here on Monday. He said the operation against encroachment should be started from Liaquat market, which should gradually be extended to other areas.

An official, Tariq Mehmood, told the meeting that on the first day of the operation, a fine of Rs 5,000 would be imposed over violations, on the second day, Rs 10,000, while for the third time, the shop would be sealed for seven days if it did not stop violation of rules.

Barriers would be installed in Amin Bazaar and Kutchehri Bazaar in the first phase to control traffic problems, while no vehicle would be allowed to enter these markets, he added.

The commissioner also issued orders to the Regional Transport Authority secretary to impose fines on heavy traffic passing through the city and also impound the loaded vehicles.

The meeting was told that five traffic singles, situated within the limits of the municipal corporation, would become functional in the next few days.

Officers of departments concerned and traders also attended the meeting.

