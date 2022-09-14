UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Orders Operation To Prevent Smog

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2022 | 05:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak directed officers concerned to launch a comprehensive operation across the division to prevent smog.

Presiding over a meeting of the divisional smog committee here on Wednesday, the commissioner said that stern action was need of hour to control pollution.

He said that a comprehensive awareness campaign would be launched to inform farmers about consequences of burning of crop remaining.He directed officers concerned to issue warning notices to production units causing environmental pollution. He said that advance arrangements should be made to prevent smog. He directed the Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) to initiate legal action against the citizens involved in burning garbage in the city.He asked officers of all concerned departments to prepare a joint policy for action against smog.

