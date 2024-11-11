Open Menu

Commissioner Orders Practical Steps Against Smog

Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2024 | 06:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan has issued orders to all departments to speed up operations on an emergency basis against commercial units and transport that cause smog.

He also asked the transport and traffic police to take joint action against vehicles that emit smoke and notices to factories causing environmental pollution. He also ordered to ensure the ban on crop residue and garbage burning and ordered demolition of brick kilns running on old technology. He was addressing a meeting about smog and Punjab Dhi Rani program in his conference room. The Commissioner directed the four Deputy Commissioners to take action on a daily basis against commercial units causing environmental pollution and send the report to his office.

In the meeting, it was told about the Chief Minister's Punjab Dhi Rani program that 602 applications have been received so far in Sargodha division, in which 197 from Sargodha, 121 from Khushab, 132 from Mianwali and 152 from Bhakkar.

Committees have also been formed at the tehsil level to scrutinize the applications. Each couple will be given dowry worth Rs.26,000 in total, including Rs.100,000 in cash as Salaami from the Chief Minister of Punjab. The Commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioners to ensure best arrangements for mass marriages. Apart from the four Deputy Commissioners, other officers including Special Branch, Local Government, Social Welfare, Environment, Agriculture, PHA, Traffic Police, Forests, Public Health Engineering and Secretary RTA were also present in the meeting.

