Commissioner Orders Practical Steps Against Smog
Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2024 | 06:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan has issued orders to all departments to speed up operations on an emergency basis against commercial units and transport that cause smog.
He also asked the transport and traffic police to take joint action against vehicles that emit smoke and notices to factories causing environmental pollution. He also ordered to ensure the ban on crop residue and garbage burning and ordered demolition of brick kilns running on old technology. He was addressing a meeting about smog and Punjab Dhi Rani program in his conference room. The Commissioner directed the four Deputy Commissioners to take action on a daily basis against commercial units causing environmental pollution and send the report to his office.
In the meeting, it was told about the Chief Minister's Punjab Dhi Rani program that 602 applications have been received so far in Sargodha division, in which 197 from Sargodha, 121 from Khushab, 132 from Mianwali and 152 from Bhakkar.
Committees have also been formed at the tehsil level to scrutinize the applications. Each couple will be given dowry worth Rs.26,000 in total, including Rs.100,000 in cash as Salaami from the Chief Minister of Punjab. The Commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioners to ensure best arrangements for mass marriages. Apart from the four Deputy Commissioners, other officers including Special Branch, Local Government, Social Welfare, Environment, Agriculture, PHA, Traffic Police, Forests, Public Health Engineering and Secretary RTA were also present in the meeting.
Recent Stories
Vivo Y19s: A Fusion of Style, Entertainment, and Durability Launched in Pakistan
“OPPO’s OFans Festival is Here with Amazing Discounts Up to PKR10,000!”
The Future of Air Conditioning “Understanding R-32 Refrigerant, Efficiency, Sa ..
Pakistan Embassy Hosts Insightful Session with Renowned Scholar Dr. Osama Siddiq ..
Consul General attends Pakistan Association Dubai’s Future Fest Education and ..
Pakistan wins Arab Classic Dubai 2024, Remains Undefeated
PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan
Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises over 700 points
PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islamic Summit today
M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smog, dense fog
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man killed over property dispute; two arrested23 seconds ago
-
Three kilns sealed30 seconds ago
-
AJK cultural academy chief condemns Quetta Railway Station incident of terrorism33 seconds ago
-
'Pak-US Tech Investment Conference' to help foster collaboration between two countries' tech compani ..37 seconds ago
-
Anti-Polio campaign starts in DI Khan amid tight security10 minutes ago
-
Owners of 17 factories booked for causing smog10 minutes ago
-
PU, NAB organise event on anti-corruption10 minutes ago
-
Labour Minister inaugurates 25-bed SESSI hospital10 minutes ago
-
Senate body for expediting K-IV, other PSDP projects to ease Karachi’s water issues10 minutes ago
-
GCWUS starts training program for lecturers, assistant professors11 minutes ago
-
ICT admin arrests 9 accused over dengue SOP violations20 minutes ago
-
Two killed in separate traffic accidents due to smog in DI Khan20 minutes ago