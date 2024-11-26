Commissioner Orders Practical Steps For Smoking-free Sargodha
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 26, 2024 | 05:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan has said that tobacco is the biggest silent killer for man in the world, including in Pakistan.
He said that implementation committees have been formed at the divisional and district levels to strictly implement laws against smoking. These committees will work to make Punjab smog-free under the Tobacco-Free City project. He said while addressing a meeting of the divisional implementation committee, which was attended by Deputy Commissioners Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali and Bhakkar, as well as officers from health, education, PHA, local government and civil defence and other relevant institutions. The Additional Commissioner Coordination and CEO Health was appointed as the focal person at the district level.
The Commissioner directed all departments to make their institutions smoke-free and the implementation of the smoking ban in public places, hotels, restaurants, passenger trains and parks and other important places should be ensured. The meeting was informed that a target has been set to reduce smoking by 30% in Pakistan by 2025. Smoking kills 450 people daily and 163,600 people annually. Two out of every five people smoke; 31.8% of men and 5.8% of women in Pakistan as well. The Commissioner directed the district-level coordination committees to arrange a meeting soon and formulate a policy to make their cities smoke-free and ensure its implementation.
Recent Stories
Realme Partners with PUBG Mobile Pakistan for 'The PUBGM realme Number 13 Tourna ..
Save Big on Fashion with Insignia’s Blessed Friday Sale
AR Rahman’s Guitarist Mohini Daye responds to ‘relationship rumors
Pakistan, Belarus vows to further strengthen economic, trade ties
PTI convoy led by Bushra Bibi heads towards Jinnah Avenue in Islamabad
CCTV footage of attack on Rangers personnel surfaces during PTI protest
PTI protest: Convoy reaches Zero Point amid clashes
Second ODI: Zimbabwe win toss, elect to bat first against Pakistan
Army deployed in Islamabad to ‘deal with miscreants with iron hand’
SHC regular benches recuses to hear constitutional petitions
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dengue preventive measures reviewed18 seconds ago
-
PEC’s first 'Pathway to Practice' desk inaugurated at UET22 seconds ago
-
SP Chagai for action against criminal elements to maintain peace46 seconds ago
-
Polio vaccination campaign in Bahawalpur to start from Dec 1610 minutes ago
-
Fertilizer available at low prices across Punjab: CM10 minutes ago
-
Situation of dengue reviewed11 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive from Dec 1611 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment operation conducted in old-vegetable market21 minutes ago
-
National Curriculum Summit 2024 inaugurated at AIOU21 minutes ago
-
Drive to beautify Bahawalpur from Dec 221 minutes ago
-
Bids to smuggle narcotics foiled; 73kg of hashish recovered31 minutes ago
-
Dry weather predicted for Sindh41 minutes ago