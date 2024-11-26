Commissioner orders practical steps for smoking-free Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan has said that tobacco is the biggest silent killer for man in the world, including in Pakistan.

He said that implementation committees have been formed at the divisional and district levels to strictly implement laws against smoking. These committees will work to make Punjab smog-free under the Tobacco-Free City project. He said while addressing a meeting of the divisional implementation committee, which was attended by Deputy Commissioners Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali and Bhakkar, as well as officers from health, education, PHA, local government and civil defence and other relevant institutions. The Additional Commissioner Coordination and CEO Health was appointed as the focal person at the district level.

The Commissioner directed all departments to make their institutions smoke-free and the implementation of the smoking ban in public places, hotels, restaurants, passenger trains and parks and other important places should be ensured. The meeting was informed that a target has been set to reduce smoking by 30% in Pakistan by 2025. Smoking kills 450 people daily and 163,600 people annually. Two out of every five people smoke; 31.8% of men and 5.8% of women in Pakistan as well. The Commissioner directed the district-level coordination committees to arrange a meeting soon and formulate a policy to make their cities smoke-free and ensure its implementation.