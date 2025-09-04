Commissioner Orders Preparations For Peaceful Eid Milanun Nabi Celebrations
September 04, 2025
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan has stressed need for creating a peaceful environment during Eid Miladun Nabi celebrations, ensuring no untoward incidents or misunderstandings occur.
He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the Divisional Peace Committee along with Regional Police Officer Shahzad Asif Khan here on Thursday at the Commissioner’s Office.
The meeting was attended by Member of National Assembly Malik Shakir Bashir Awan, Deputy Commissioners and District Police Officers from four districts, security and administrative officials, clerics, and members of the peace committee.
On the occasion, the RPO Shahzad Asif Khan briefed the meeting on foolproof security arrangements, with police, Rescue 1122, and other agencies on high alert.
The commissioner directed the deputy commissioners to complete arrangements for Meelads, processions, and gatherings well in advance. He said that the flood relief camps will distribute sweets to affected individuals, adding that sweets will also be distributed to prisoners in jails across Punjab to share the joy of Holy Prophet's birthday. He said that special Meelad gatherings will be held in all government and private schools on 11th Rabiul Awwal.
On the occasion, ulema stated that Eid Miladun Nabi promotes unity, brotherhood, and love. They appealed to the public to celebrate the occasion peacefully and cooperate fully with the administration.
