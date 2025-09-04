Open Menu

Commissioner Orders Preparations For Peaceful Eid Milanun Nabi Celebrations

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Commissioner orders preparations for peaceful Eid Milanun Nabi celebrations

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan has stressed need for creating a peaceful environment during Eid Miladun Nabi celebrations, ensuring no untoward incidents or misunderstandings occur.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the Divisional Peace Committee along with Regional Police Officer Shahzad Asif Khan here on Thursday at the Commissioner’s Office.

The meeting was attended by Member of National Assembly Malik Shakir Bashir Awan, Deputy Commissioners and District Police Officers from four districts, security and administrative officials, clerics, and members of the peace committee.

On the occasion, the RPO Shahzad Asif Khan briefed the meeting on foolproof security arrangements, with police, Rescue 1122, and other agencies on high alert.

The commissioner directed the deputy commissioners to complete arrangements for Meelads, processions, and gatherings well in advance. He said that the flood relief camps will distribute sweets to affected individuals, adding that sweets will also be distributed to prisoners in jails across Punjab to share the joy of Holy Prophet's birthday. He said that special Meelad gatherings will be held in all government and private schools on 11th Rabiul Awwal.

On the occasion, ulema stated that Eid Miladun Nabi promotes unity, brotherhood, and love. They appealed to the public to celebrate the occasion peacefully and cooperate fully with the administration.

Recent Stories

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date a ..

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility

2 hours ago
 PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 ..

PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points

4 hours ago
 Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape cha ..

Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

6 hours ago
 Proper drainage system, removing illegal construct ..

Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..

15 hours ago
PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global sta ..

PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser

15 hours ago
 Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit ..

Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit areas, calls for humanitarian ..

15 hours ago
 Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala

Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala

16 hours ago
 PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders ..

PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders in Aug

16 hours ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to develop backward areas of Bal ..

16 hours ago
 Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspire ..

Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspired by crown prince’s initiati ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan