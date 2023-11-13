Commissioner orders price magistrates to speed up markers’ visits for price checking

Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khatak on Monday ordered price magistrates to ensure their presence in the markets for price checking and perform their duty with dedication to save citizens from profiteers

Presiding over a meeting, commissioner reviewed progress on the ongoing anti-smog campaign, price checking, one-dish law, and anti-dengue operations.

Khatak ordered that anti-smog activities must be accelerated and marriage halls be sealed in case of violation of one-dish law.

He said that price magistrate should be present in markets to check prices and penalize violators as per law.

Deputy commissioner gave detailed briefing to the commissioner on the occasion. Commissioner was informed that officials conducted 108 inspections in a day on Monday to check one-dish law enforcement and imposed Rs 100,000 fine on violators.

Exactly 136 price magistrates inspected 5376 business places and imposed overall fine worth Rs 2,21,000 on violators. Moreover, seven shopkeepers were arrested and four (4) FIRs were registered.

Six dengue cases were reported during last 24 hours in the division, officials said adding that the ongoing survey showed dengue larvae presence at 2006 outdoor locations and 24607 indoors.

Exactly 183 vehicles were checked during anti-smog operations and 30 of them were Challaned, one was impounded, and Rs 60,000 fine was imposed.

Total 45 brick kilns were inspected, three of them were sealed and a sum of Rs 400,000 fine was imposed on violators. Eighteen cases of burning of crops remains were reported and Rs 75000 fine was imposed on the violators.