Commissioner Orders Proper Disposal Of Hospital Waste

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2023 | 05:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti has ordered action against private hospitals which are not discarding their medical waste as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs) despite repeated warnings.

He instructed directions to all four deputy commissioners that the hospitals not discarding their waste properly should be sealed immediately and a report should be sent to him.

Presiding over a meeting of the Divisional Hospitals Waste Management Committee here on Thursday, he expressed his dissatisfaction with the ongoing training of the staff of the government and private hospitals regarding disposal of hospital waste. He urged the Director Health Sargodha Division to take more actionable steps.

Appointing the PMA President Dr. Sikandar Hayat Warraich as the divisional focal person, he directed him to take solid steps to train the staff of the government and private hospitals for disposal of the waste in a safe manner, and submit a report.

He also issued orders to strictly monitor junk shops and to identify employees of government hospitals, who sell hospital waste and take strict action against them.

Deputy commissioners Zeeshan Shabbir (Khushab), Sajjad Ahmed (Mianwali), Dr Noor Muhammad (Bhakar), Director Health Dr Muhammad Riaz and Assistant Director Environment Muhammad Naveed participated in the meeting.

