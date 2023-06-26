Commissioner orders protection of embankments

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Sukkur Ghulam Mustafa Phal on Monday directed all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Irrigation Authorities of Sukkur Division to ensure foolproof arrangements to deal with any emergency due to heavy rains.

He said that protecting people from the problems caused by rain is the priority.

The Divisional Commissioner ordered extraordinary measures to avoid the anticipated threat of floods.