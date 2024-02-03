Open Menu

Commissioner Orders Public Park Completion In 12 Hours

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2024 | 09:12 PM

Commissioner orders Public Park completion in 12 hours

Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed has directed the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) to complete the Public Park old Sabzi Mandi from all aspects within 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed has directed the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) to complete the Public Park old Sabzi Mandi from all aspects within 12 hours.

During his visit to the park site here on Saturday, she said that this park was constructed at the side of old Vegetable Market which was shifted outside the city area.

She said that this was a great entertainment gift to the area people. Hence, it should be completed from all aspects within 12 hours.

She directed the PHA authorities to make functional all facilities for the general public especial swings for the children. In this connection, additional labor force should also be deployed to complete the task within stipulated time period, she added.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Visit SITE Market All From

Recent Stories

Police conducts mock rehearsal for election

Police conducts mock rehearsal for election

1 minute ago
 Minister promises world standard medical care at C ..

Minister promises world standard medical care at Children's Hospital

1 minute ago
 Kashmir issue must be resolved with UN resolutions ..

Kashmir issue must be resolved with UN resolutions: APHC leader

3 minutes ago
 Fans rejoice as Legend Nadeem’s Film ‘Dil Lagi ..

Fans rejoice as Legend Nadeem’s Film ‘Dil Lagi’ completes 50 years of its ..

2 minutes ago
 CS, IGP reviews election arrangements at Mardan, C ..

CS, IGP reviews election arrangements at Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera

2 minutes ago
 MOFA Liaison Office in Lahore regrets inconvenienc ..

MOFA Liaison Office in Lahore regrets inconvenience to public

2 minutes ago
CPO reviews security arrangements for elections

CPO reviews security arrangements for elections

2 minutes ago
 Two proclaimed offenders arrested in Attock

Two proclaimed offenders arrested in Attock

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Belarus celebrate 30 years of relations

Pakistan, Belarus celebrate 30 years of relations

1 minute ago
 PM felicitates Hafiz Ashrafi on receiving peace, i ..

PM felicitates Hafiz Ashrafi on receiving peace, inter-faith harmony award

1 minute ago
 Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr. Jav ..

Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr. Javed Akram stresses use of inves ..

1 minute ago
 Six outlaws held over demolishing newly built toll ..

Six outlaws held over demolishing newly built toll plaza

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan