Commissioner Orders Public Park Completion In 12 Hours
Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2024 | 09:12 PM
Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed has directed the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) to complete the Public Park old Sabzi Mandi from all aspects within 12 hours
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed has directed the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) to complete the Public Park old Sabzi Mandi from all aspects within 12 hours.
During his visit to the park site here on Saturday, she said that this park was constructed at the side of old Vegetable Market which was shifted outside the city area.
She said that this was a great entertainment gift to the area people. Hence, it should be completed from all aspects within 12 hours.
She directed the PHA authorities to make functional all facilities for the general public especial swings for the children. In this connection, additional labor force should also be deployed to complete the task within stipulated time period, she added.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh and others were also present on the occasion.
