Commissioner orders ration distribution among transgenders, porters

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) : Commissioner Multan division Shan ul Haq Wednesday ordered distribution of ration among transgender community and porters facing problems due to partial lockdown.

Commissioner said in a statement that porters (Qulis) were facing troubles in making both ends meet due to closure of train operations while transgender community was also among those who unable to earn livelihood due to partial lockdown.

Commissioner ordered officials to provide ration to transgenders at their door step.

He said that ration was being arranged with the help of NGOs and philanthropists.