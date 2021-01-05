Commissioner orders regular monitoring of Sahulat Bazaars

(@FahadShabbir)

NAROWAL, Dec 05 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Gujranwala Division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah has said that as per the instructions of the Punjab government, Sahulat Bazaars and markets should be monitored to provide quality items to the citizens at affordable prices.

While presiding over a meeting during his visit to here, he said that in case of non-implementation of the instructions, issued by the administration, legal action should be taken against the guilty.

Deputy Commissioner Narowal Zaheer-ul-Hassan, Assistant Commissioner Syeda Tahneet Bukhari, DO Industries and Focal Person Prices Zeeshan Niaz, DD Development Asif Mehmood, XEN Highways Muhammad Samiullah, XEN Public Health Ashiq Ali, SDO Local Government Muhammad Ahmed, DEO Rescue 1122 Adnan Nawaz, Civil Defense Officer Asim Riaz Wahla, Deputy Director Agriculture Chaudhry Muhammad Arif, AD Environment Hameed Akhtar also present.

app/ir