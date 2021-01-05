UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Orders Regular Monitoring Of Sahulat Bazaars

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

Commissioner orders regular monitoring of Sahulat Bazaars

NAROWAL, Dec 05 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Gujranwala Division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah has said that as per the instructions of the Punjab government, Sahulat Bazaars and markets should be monitored to provide quality items to the citizens at affordable prices.

While presiding over a meeting during his visit to here, he said that in case of non-implementation of the instructions, issued by the administration, legal action should be taken against the guilty.

Deputy Commissioner Narowal Zaheer-ul-Hassan, Assistant Commissioner Syeda Tahneet Bukhari, DO Industries and Focal Person Prices Zeeshan Niaz, DD Development Asif Mehmood, XEN Highways Muhammad Samiullah, XEN Public Health Ashiq Ali, SDO Local Government Muhammad Ahmed, DEO Rescue 1122 Adnan Nawaz, Civil Defense Officer Asim Riaz Wahla, Deputy Director Agriculture Chaudhry Muhammad Arif, AD Environment Hameed Akhtar also present.

app/ir

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Agriculture Visit Gujranwala Narowal Rescue 1122 Market Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy completes 140,000 inspection visits ..

1 hour ago

Japanese eyes declaring another state of emergency ..

1 hour ago

European NGO uncovers ongoing Indian disinformatio ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan to continue support to kashmiris in strug ..

2 hours ago

Beijing at brush strokes of a Russia painter

2 hours ago

DC orders Wasa to ensure immediate disposal of rai ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.