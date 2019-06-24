Commissioner orders relocation of unauthorized police check-posts

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :The Commissioner of Karachi, Iftikhar Shallwani has asked traffic police authorities of the metropolis to remove check posts and other concrete structures raised by them on footpaths, rain drains, green belts and roadside.

Chairing a meeting here on Monday to review the progress made on Supreme Court decision of CP NO.09/2010 and others, particularly with regard to removal of encroachment in Karachi, he said orders would be strictly complied without any excuse.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Inspector General of Police - Traffic Javed Ali Mahar, all deputy commissioners, SSPs Traffic, KMC and other officials.

DIG - Traffic Javed Ali Mahar on the occasion shared in detail measures adopted to implement the SCP others and referred to dismantlement as well relocation of traffic properties in accordance to their peculiar status.

It was mentioned that there were a total number of 88 traffic police posts in Karachi while six have been removed/relocated as per working and that KMC had also given the department final notices for removal of certain posts.

DIG - Traffic said the department was working in collaboration and coordination of city administration to address the issue on urgent basis so as to comply with the court orders.

Commissioner of Karachi urging concerned stakeholders to expedite their efforts in removal of encroachments and illegal structures said amenity plots, parks and recreation centres also needed to be urgently cleared of all forms of illegal occupation and encroachments.

Iftikhar Shallwani said as per directives of the honorable judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan hindrances created in easy mobility of general public and hampering smooth traffic flow has to be efficiently handled on permanent basis.

He assured that traffic authorities would be facilitated in setting up of their check-posts beneath fly overs, bridges and other proper sites so as to duly realize their responsibility to control traffic and associated law and order situation.

He directed traffic police department to submit concrete proposal to the KMC easing proper relocation of posts etc .

On the occasion a committee, comprising representatives of KMC, district administration and traffic police along with that of Traffic Engineering Bureau (TEB) was also constituted to conduct a survey and chalk out the future plan.