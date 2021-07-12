Commissioner orders removal of all unsafe billboards

Commissioner Karachi Naveed Ahmed Sheikh on Monday ordered to remove all unsafe billboards at the earliest which could lead to any untoward incident during the rainy weather

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Commissioner Karachi Naveed Ahmed Sheikh on Monday ordered to remove all unsafe billboards at the earliest which could lead to any untoward incident during the rainy weather.

The Commissioner visited different areas of the megalopolis after first rain of monsoon season and inspected measures taken, according to a news release.

Naveed Sheikh directed the Deputy Commissioners to ensure removal of all unsafe and dangerous billboards placed anywhere in their jurisdictions to avoid any untoward eventuality.

He instructed officers and personnel concerned to remain in field during the monsoon rains.

The Commissioner also asked the officials of district administration and local government to coordinate with each other.