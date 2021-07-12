UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Orders Removal Of All Unsafe Billboards

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 10:31 PM

Commissioner orders removal of all unsafe billboards

Commissioner Karachi Naveed Ahmed Sheikh on Monday ordered to remove all unsafe billboards at the earliest which could lead to any untoward incident during the rainy weather

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Commissioner Karachi Naveed Ahmed Sheikh on Monday ordered to remove all unsafe billboards at the earliest which could lead to any untoward incident during the rainy weather.

The Commissioner visited different areas of the megalopolis after first rain of monsoon season and inspected measures taken, according to a news release.

Naveed Sheikh directed the Deputy Commissioners to ensure removal of all unsafe and dangerous billboards placed anywhere in their jurisdictions to avoid any untoward eventuality.

He instructed officers and personnel concerned to remain in field during the monsoon rains.

The Commissioner also asked the officials of district administration and local government to coordinate with each other.

Related Topics

Karachi Weather Lead All Government Rains

Recent Stories

EU Could Boost Sanctions on Belarus Over Migrant S ..

48 seconds ago

Ali Muhammad Khan pays glowing tribute to martyrs ..

49 seconds ago

CDWP approves DI Khan Motorway, Swat Expressway: M ..

52 seconds ago

Tarin directs for keeping prices in check during E ..

55 seconds ago

EU Has to Prepare Sanctions Against Ethiopia If It ..

5 minutes ago

Terrorism ends in country due to affective policie ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.