Commissioner Orders Removal Of Encroachment Along Rivers

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Commissioner orders removal of encroachment along rivers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division Muhammad Zubair on Wednesday issued orders for the immediate removal of encroachment from the banks of rivers, waterways, canals to save the area from damages due to rains and flood and immediate construction of roads, embankment head works and bridges damaged during the last monsoon.

A meeting was held in which the deputy commissioners of all the five districts of Peshawar Division including Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mohmand and Khyber district and representatives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Disaster Management Authority participated in the meeting to review the damages caused by monsoon rains in the past few days.

It was decided in the meeting that the construction work on roads, embankments and bridges damaged due to monsoon rains would be started immediately.

The meeting also established a mechanism to reduce the damages caused by monsoon rains in the future.

In this regard, all the deputy commissioners were instructed to set up Quick Response Committees, besides, orders were issued to start operations immediately within 24 hours for the immediate elimination of encroachments from the banks of rivers, waterways and canals.

