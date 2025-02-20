Open Menu

Commissioner Orders Removal Of Encroachments From Markets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2025 | 06:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Multan Divisional Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan has ordered for removal of encroachments from all markets and commercial centres in line with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's vision of an encroachment-free Punjab.

Acting on his orders, illegal structures were demolished to widen pathways and enhance the city's overall aesthetics. The commissioner personally visited key markets, including Hussain Agahi, Gardezi Market, and Brand Road, where he met traders and citizens to discuss the ongoing anti-encroachment drive and gather their feedback.

To create a more uniform appearance for the markets, the commissioner mandated the installation of standardized signboards and the painting of selected shops. He said that pathways should remain unobstructed to facilitate the smooth movement of women and elderly citizens with dignity.

The restoration of the historic Wali Muhammad Mosque has been entrusted to the Walled City Authority.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari confirmed that both Hussain Agahi and Gardezi Market have been cleared of encroachments. Plans are also in place to establish designated parking spaces and waiting sheds for public convenience. The local administration is actively engaging the business community to encourage the voluntary removal of encroachments.

Accompanying the commissioner on his inspection were Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Saif and Assistant Commissioner City Abdul Sami Sheikh. Citizens have expressed their support for the beautification plan and praised Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan’s efforts in transforming Multan's commercial areas.

