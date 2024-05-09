Commissioner orders replacing inefficient price control magistrates

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti has directed all four deputy commissioners of the division to immediately convene a session of price control magistrates and change inefficient officials with an immediate effect. He emphasised active role of assistant commissioners regarding control of prices. He urged that special attention should be paid to price control in urban and rural areas to ensure that the public feels that the government was actively working for their rights.

The commissioner addressed a meeting in his conference room on Thursday to review performance of the price control magistrates. Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Aurangzeb Haider Khan was also present, whereas deputy commissioners from Khushab, Mianwali, and Bhakkar, participated via video-link.

The commissioner instructed deputy commissioners to take ownership of enforcement data. "Instead of confining operations against violations to specific urban markets, all entrenched and temporary violations should be immediately eradicated in towns and villages," he added.

The DCs were also directed to establish village boards in rural areas and ensure daily visits by tehsildars and patwaris to oversee the eradication of violations.

The commissioner stressed the need to expedite crackdowns on smuggled petrol and to monitor transportation on inter-provincial borders of Bhakkar and Mianwali in coordination with customs, rangers, and other law-enforcement agencies.

While taking notice of unregistered technical educational institutions' failure to provide quality education, directions were issued to deputy commissioners to take immediate action against such unregistered institutions and close them until they are registered with the TEVTA. Welcoming the newly appointed deputy commissioners of Bhakkar, Mianwali and Sargodha, he said that working as a team could efficiently implement the government directives in a better manner.

At the session, the deputy commissioners were briefed on actions against price control, operations against violations, Clean Punjab initiative, crackdown on smuggled oil, and actions against hoarding of wheat, sugar, and fertilizer.