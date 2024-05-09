Open Menu

Commissioner Orders Replacing Inefficient Price Control Magistrates

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Commissioner orders replacing inefficient price control magistrates

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti has directed all four deputy commissioners of the division to immediately convene a session of price control magistrates and change inefficient officials with an immediate effect. He emphasised active role of assistant commissioners regarding control of prices. He urged that special attention should be paid to price control in urban and rural areas to ensure that the public feels that the government was actively working for their rights.

The commissioner addressed a meeting in his conference room on Thursday to review performance of the price control magistrates. Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Aurangzeb Haider Khan was also present, whereas deputy commissioners from Khushab, Mianwali, and Bhakkar, participated via video-link.

The commissioner instructed deputy commissioners to take ownership of enforcement data. "Instead of confining operations against violations to specific urban markets, all entrenched and temporary violations should be immediately eradicated in towns and villages," he added.

The DCs were also directed to establish village boards in rural areas and ensure daily visits by tehsildars and patwaris to oversee the eradication of violations.

The commissioner stressed the need to expedite crackdowns on smuggled petrol and to monitor transportation on inter-provincial borders of Bhakkar and Mianwali in coordination with customs, rangers, and other law-enforcement agencies.

While taking notice of unregistered technical educational institutions' failure to provide quality education, directions were issued to deputy commissioners to take immediate action against such unregistered institutions and close them until they are registered with the TEVTA. Welcoming the newly appointed deputy commissioners of Bhakkar, Mianwali and Sargodha, he said that working as a team could efficiently implement the government directives in a better manner.

At the session, the deputy commissioners were briefed on actions against price control, operations against violations, Clean Punjab initiative, crackdown on smuggled oil, and actions against hoarding of wheat, sugar, and fertilizer.

Related Topics

Petrol Rangers Education Punjab Oil Sargodha Price Bhakkar Khushab Mianwali Market All From Government Wheat

Recent Stories

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from Rawalpindi to ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from Rawalpindi to Lahore

43 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China agree to promote cooperation in ar ..

Pakistan, China agree to promote cooperation in areas of information, culture

59 minutes ago
 USCIRF’s report as faulty, non-reflective of gro ..

USCIRF’s report as faulty, non-reflective of ground realities in Pakistan: FO

1 hour ago
 TECNO answers to his Fans!! Price Drop to 55K?

TECNO answers to his Fans!! Price Drop to 55K?

2 hours ago
 Edotco Delegation Visits PTA

Edotco Delegation Visits PTA

2 hours ago
 Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islam ..

Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islamabad

4 hours ago
Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar

Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar

5 hours ago
 Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who ..

Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who attacked state for politics: P ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

8 hours ago
 IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Th ..

IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday

16 hours ago
 CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan