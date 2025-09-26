Commissioner Orders Restoring Streetlights
Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2025 | 04:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Streetlights in Iqbal Colony were restored within just eight hours after Commissioner Sargodha Division, Jahanzeb Awan, took notice of a resident’s complaint.
He issued these orders while visiting Iqbal Colony Park here on Friday.
During his visit, a local resident informed the commissioner that although streetlights had previously been installed and activated on his instructions, they had once again gone out of service, plunging the area into darkness.
Residents, especially women and children, were facing difficulties in movement after sunset.
Acting swiftly, the commissioner directed the Chief Officer of the Municipal Corporation to restore the lights without delay. In compliance, municipal authorities reactivated all streetlights in the area the same day.
According to municipal officials, the temporary outage occurred due to tree-cutting work carried out at the request of FESCO. Once the work was completed, the lights were fully restored.
