Commissioner orders revenue officers to complete all 'Jamabandis' in 15 days

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatha has directed the authorities concerned to complete all the 'Jamabandis' within 15 days.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesperson, the Commissioner had also instructed the authorities to formulate a special cleanliness plan for Eid ul Azha.

All revenue matters including the issues of 'Khasra, Gardavari, Jamabandi, and blocked khawat' should be resolved on a priority basis, he directed the authorities concerned.

The allotment of land should be done in the presence of all the parties concerned and a unilateral decision would not be accepted, he added.

No revenue case should remain pending for more than six months, he said.

High-performing officers would be encouraged and action would be taken against those who are not performing well, the Commissioner said.

Negligence on the part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated as the citizens face difficulties due to slow work in revenue matters, he added.

He directed the administration to ensure the cleanliness of the roads and plant more saplings in green areas.

All-out efforts should be made to complete the ongoing development projects within the stipulated time frame and there would be no compromise on the quality, he added.

