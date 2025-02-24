Open Menu

Commissioner Orders Road Restoration For Improved Traffic Management

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2025 | 10:04 PM

Commissioner orders road restoration for improved traffic management

Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Karim Khan has directed the restoration of various city roads to enhance traffic management

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Karim Khan has directed the restoration of various city roads to enhance traffic management.

Presiding over a meeting on Monday, he emphasized the need for immediate measures to address congestion and streamline vehicular movement. He sought plan from Multan Development Authority (MDA) to regulate traffic at key city roads. To regulate traffic at critical points like Chungi No. 6 , 9 and Bosan Road, the Multan Development Authority (MDA) has been asked to submit a comprehensive plan. The commissioner also visited multiple locations, including Kalma Chowk, where he assessed road widening possibilities.

He stated that approval has already been granted for the up-gradation of roads surrounding Ghanta Ghar, ensuring smoother traffic flow in the city's commercial hub. He assured that citizens would soon witness significant improvements in road conditions.

The commissioner also highlighted the ongoing projects in collaboration with the private sector, which include the construction of monuments at major city intersections, adding to Multan’s aesthetic and cultural appeal.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

Recent Stories

Distinguished Kashmiri journalist Ather Masood Wan ..

Distinguished Kashmiri journalist Ather Masood Wani laid to rest

51 seconds ago
 Sindh govt decides to organize girls, boys maratho ..

Sindh govt decides to organize girls, boys marathon in Thar desert Mithi

52 seconds ago
 10-year-old boy killed as pistol goes off accident ..

10-year-old boy killed as pistol goes off accidentally

54 seconds ago
 FNC, EP explore prospects for joint partnership

FNC, EP explore prospects for joint partnership

20 minutes ago
 National Guard, Abu Dhabi Airports sign cooperatio ..

National Guard, Abu Dhabi Airports sign cooperation agreement

20 minutes ago
 Sports Minister attends UAE School Games Football

Sports Minister attends UAE School Games Football

20 minutes ago
Smart WASA Project introduced to facilitate consum ..

Smart WASA Project introduced to facilitate consumers: Shoaib Rasheed

56 seconds ago
 RPO seeks comments on pending appeals of cops with ..

RPO seeks comments on pending appeals of cops within 24 hours

57 seconds ago
 Commissioner orders road restoration for improved ..

Commissioner orders road restoration for improved traffic management

43 seconds ago
 Govt terminates contracts with 6 Power Plants, red ..

Govt terminates contracts with 6 Power Plants, reduces electricity cost 4 rupees ..

44 seconds ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari visits Mona Remount Dep ..

President Asif Ali Zardari visits Mona Remount Depot in Sargodha

46 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti take ..

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti takes notice of Hub Rind Market in ..

48 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan