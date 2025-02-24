Commissioner Orders Road Restoration For Improved Traffic Management
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2025 | 10:04 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Karim Khan has directed the restoration of various city roads to enhance traffic management.
Presiding over a meeting on Monday, he emphasized the need for immediate measures to address congestion and streamline vehicular movement. He sought plan from Multan Development Authority (MDA) to regulate traffic at key city roads. To regulate traffic at critical points like Chungi No. 6 , 9 and Bosan Road, the Multan Development Authority (MDA) has been asked to submit a comprehensive plan. The commissioner also visited multiple locations, including Kalma Chowk, where he assessed road widening possibilities.
He stated that approval has already been granted for the up-gradation of roads surrounding Ghanta Ghar, ensuring smoother traffic flow in the city's commercial hub. He assured that citizens would soon witness significant improvements in road conditions.
The commissioner also highlighted the ongoing projects in collaboration with the private sector, which include the construction of monuments at major city intersections, adding to Multan’s aesthetic and cultural appeal.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.
