Commissioner orders round-the-clock activation of environmental squads to combat smog

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Marryam Khan has directed the Department of Environment and district administrations to ensure immediate and comprehensive activation of anti-smog operations across the division.

She was chairing a meeting on smog prevention, here on Monday. The Environment Department briefed the Commissioner on the Smog Calendar 2025, highlighting that smog in Lahore typically begins in the first week of October. She was informed that from October 1, all industrial chimneys will be monitored through CCTV cameras with direct data sharing to the department, and any violations will result in immediate shutdown. It was further reported that all pyrolysis plants in Lahore and Sheikhupura have already been demolished, and complete e-mapping of brick kilns and industries in Lahore Division has been completed. Stakeholders have also been taken into confidence to ensure strict implementation.

The meeting also reviewed measures related to vehicular emissions, and it was announced that from October 15, loader vehicles without valid fitness certificates will be seized and directly impounded.

Issuing strict directives, Commissioner Marryam Khan said that environmental squads must be fully mobilized within 24 hours with the support of PERA force.

She ordered that trolleys carrying sand or mud without covers would not be allowed to enter the city, adding that this policy will remain in force throughout the year. She instructed for anti-smog actions to be expanded comprehensively across Lahore, including Ravi, Shalimar, and Wagah zones.

The Commissioner emphasized zero tolerance against smog, making it clear that brick kilns found emitting black smoke would face demolition, and the respective Assistant Commissioners would be held accountable. She added that all 556 brick kilns in Lahore are operating on zig-zag technology, and any violation of instructions would lead to stern action. She also directed preparation of lists of traffic choke points across the city and ordered development of strategies to resolve congestion and reduce vehicular emissions.

Senior officials present at the meeting included DG Environment, Deputy Commissioners of all districts, CEO LWMC, Director Development, SP Security, Chief Engineer LDA, Director Industries, Secretary RTA, representatives of Punjab Safe City Authority, Agriculture Department, and TEPA.