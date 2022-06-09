UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Commissioner orders separate facilities for women at Nishtar Qayam Gah

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner engineer Amir Khatak on Thursday paid a surprise visit to Qayam Gah at Nishtar hospital meant to facilitate attendants of patients, and ordered separate facilities for women there.

Commissioner reprimanded the contractor over poor arrangements and ordered putting a curtain to bifurcate the space for men and women and also sought allocation of a separate washroom for women.

He expressed concerns that mattresses were arranged on the floor and ordered contractor to arrange cots (Charpoy) for the attendants with clean bed sheets.

Moreover, he also sought clean drinking water facility and proper cleanliness arrangements at Qayam Gah.

Commissioner deputed assistant commissioner Khawaja Umair to get the arrangements improved under his supervision and promised to continue to monitor facility through regular visits, says an official release.

