Commissioner orders solution to main city problems

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Dr Farah Masood directed the Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation to take immediate steps to solve main city problems.

She was addressing a performance review meeting of various departments of the Metropolitan Corporation on Thursday. She ordered for construction and repair of the city roads, covering of open manholes, renovation of squash courts, purchase of new machinery, and sewerage and sanitation issues should be resolved on priority basis.

The commissioner also ordered for expediting the completion of administrative matters of Gawala Colony and to re-establish a mechanism for cleanliness of the city.

Dr Farah also sought a detailed report on the parking of major malls and shopping centres in addition to the lifters and traffic signs, purchased to solve traffic problems in the city.

She also ordered for expediting the anti-encroachment drive, and analysis of water samples from all filtration plants and sought report on filter replacement.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Commissioner Coordination Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi, Director Local Government Hina Arshad, CO Metropolitan Corporation Khaliqdad Gara and officers of departments concerned.