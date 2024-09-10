Commissioner orders special campaign to ensure food, milk quality

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan directed the Punjab Food Authority to focus on motorway service areas to ensure the quality of food.

In a meeting with Additional Director Punjab Food Authority Yasir Nawaz and Assistant Director Environment Mohammad Rana along with their team, the commissioner ordered regular inspection of big hotels, restaurants and fast food franchises. He also emphasized the need to launch a special campaign to ensure the quality of milk, spices and bakery items in all the four districts. He said that the administrative bodies were ready for all kinds of cooperation with the Punjab Food Authority. "As a nation, we must ensure that we all cooperate with the Food Authority to eradicate food adulterants," he added.

The meeting was informed that are 31 teams comprising 54 officers and field staff of Punjab Food Authority in Sargodha division. The main purpose of the Food Authority includes registration, training and medical screening of food and beverage businesses. There are 37,348 businesses registered with the authority in the division. So far this year, 73,301 inspections have been made and notices were issued to 29,740 for violations and 6,086 business units were fined Rs 5.

9 million while FIRs have also been registered against 85. The Food Authority has trained 7,426 people so far this year while 578 written complaints on the Prime Minister portal, 26 written complaints on the citizen portal were received this year and all of them were disposed of.

The commissioner urged the environment officers to strictly implement the ban on polythene bags and take action against vendors selling shopping bags below 75 microns. He also demanded strict implementation of SOPs for the stone crushing industry, while field operations should be accelerated to mitigate environmental pollution. He also directed to strictly monitor all operations of safe disposal of hospital waste. The commissioner said that the services of the students of Sargodha University and other educational institutions should also be obtained regarding the prevention of environmental pollution and the use of shopping bags.

The AD Environment also gave a briefing about the departmental proceedings so far. ADCG Hafiz Abdul Manan and ACR Malik Muhammad Ashraf were also present.