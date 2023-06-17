UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Orders Special Cleanliness Plan For Eid Ul Azha

Published June 17, 2023

Commissioner orders special cleanliness plan for Eid ul Azha

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatha here on Saturday directed the authorities concerned to formulate a special cleanliness plan for Eid ul Azha.

Chairing a meeting held here at DC office regarding the revenue and development projects of Rawalpindi district he directed the revenue officers to complete all 'Jamabandis' within 15 days.

All revenue matters including the issues of Khasra, Gardavari, Jamabandi, and blocked khawat should be resolved on a priority basis, he directed the authorities concerned.

The allotment of land should be done in presence of all the parties concerned and unilateral decision would not be accepted, he added.

No revenue case should remain pending for more than six months, he said.

High performing officers would be encouraged and action would be taken against those who are not performing well, the Commissioner said.

Negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated as the citizens face difficulties due to slow work in revenue matters, he added.

He directed the administration to ensure cleanliness of the roads and plant more saplings in green areas.

All-out efforts should be made to complete the ongoing development projects within stipulated time frame and there would be no compromise on the quality, he added.

In the meeting, revenue target, development schemes and other administrative matters were reviewed in detail.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema gave a detailed briefing on the occasion.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Revenue Nabil Sindhu, Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils of the district and officers of different departments attended the meeting.

