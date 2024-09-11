Commissioner orders speedy completion of hospital renovation

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan has ordered completion of construction and renovation work at Rahmat-ul-Alamin Block of Government Dr. Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital by September 30.

The directives were issued during his inspection of the hospital on Wednesday. He was informed that construction and renovation work worth Rs 840 million was underway at Dr. Faisal Masood Teaching hospital, Government TB hospital, and Government Moula Bakhsh hospital. While 82pc of the allocated funds had already been utilised, and the entire scheme was expected to be completed by December 31.

Further, it was reported that the upper floor of the Government TB Hospital has been completed, while work on the ground floor is in progress.

Commissioner Jahazeb Awan stressed the need to prioritise completion of operation theaters in all three hospitals.

The meeting also provided a briefing on the ongoing work at the Government Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology, where 350 workers were working round the clock to complete the construction. The OPD is expected to become functional by Sept 30, 2024, while the entire hospital is scheduled to be completed by December 2025.

The commissioner stated that the Cardiology Institute is crucial for Sargodha division and its adjoining districts. He stressed the need for recruiting qualified doctors who are dedicated to serving the people, so that patients do not have to travel to other districts for treatment.