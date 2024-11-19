Commissioner Orders Steps To Check Tobacco Use At Public Places
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Commissioner Maryam Khan on Tuesday presided over a meeting of Tobacco Control Cell (TCC) and ordered officials to ensure enforcement of all tobacco-related restrictions across Multan division to make the area tobacco-free.
She ordered that steps be taken to check tobacco use at public places and highlighted the need for limiting further the advertisement, promotion and sponsorships of tobacco, says an official release.
Maryam Khan expressed concerns that around 250,000 people die annually in Pakistan due to tobacco use and observed that smoking, tobacco, ‘Gutka’ ‘Naswar’ and ‘Sheesha’ were major troubles compromising health of people, particularly youths.
She said that tobacco was one of the main reasons behind deaths of youngsters due to cardiac arrest
and appealed to parents to sensitize their sons and daughters about the hazardous impact tobacco can have on their health and overall performance in daily life routine.
She said that an effective advocacy campaign to sensitize people about the dangers in way of tobacco addiction was the need of the hour. She said that selling tobacco without license was an offense and added that sale of all ‘Sheesha’ products has already been declared illegal by the Supreme Court.
The meeting was attended by deputy commissioners, directors, manager tobacco control cell Aftab Ahmad and other officials.
