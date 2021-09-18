Commissioner orders stern action against corrupt officers

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Sargodha Commissioner Dr Farah Masood has directed the deputy commissioners of the four districts to ensure strict implementation of zero tolerance policy against corruption in their subordinate departments.

She issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting at her office, here on Saturday.

She said that references of officers and employees involved in corruption should be sent to anti-corruption courts and they should be dismissed from service.

The commissioner said that attendance of officers and staff in all government institutions should be ensured at 9am.

She said that special care should be taken for the self esteem of the complainants, coming to all government offices and their problems should be solved without any delay.

Reviewing the performance of price control mechanism and price control magistrates in the meeting, the commissioner urged the DCs to create a workable model for keeping prices stable and control inflation.

She also stressed the need to continue non-discriminatory action against hoarders and elements involved in artificial inflation.

The meeting was attended by DCs of all four districts and officers of departments concerned.