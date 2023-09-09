Open Menu

Commissioner Orders Stern Action To Prevent Environmental Pollution

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2023 | 12:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :Commissioner of Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak directed the relevant officers to launch a comprehensive crackdown against the production units and commercial vehicles causing environmental pollution.

Keeping in view the intensity of the situation of rising environmental pollution and smog, the commissioner on Saturday directed the environment department, district regional transport authorities (RTA), and agriculture department to launch a joint crackdown across the division.

Deputy Director (DD) of Environment Mehr Shamsaad disclosed that the teams visited different areas and inspected production units of commercial vehicles during the last 24 hours.

He said that 69 brick kilns were inspected, out of which five had been sealed for causing pollution while four FIRs had been registered against kiln owners and a fine of Rs 900,000 had been imposed.

He said that ten industrial units were visited and one was sealed while notices were served to two others over violations.

DD of Environment added that the teams inspected 82 vehicles and challaned 30 while a fine of Rs 56000 was imposed on smoky vehicles causing environmental pollution and smog.

He said, "A fine of Rs 15000 has been imposed on farmers for burning crop remaining during the crackdown." He said that as per directives of Commissioner Engineer Amir Khattak, the crackdown would continue on a daily basis without any discrimination.

He urged the masses to cooperate with the environment department in ensuring a clean and pollution-free environment.

