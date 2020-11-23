Commissioner orders strategy to control prices of daily-use items

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Newly-appointed Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan Monday directed the officers of local administration to evolve a comprehensive strategy to control prices of daily-use items.

He was addressing an introductory meeting with officers of Divisional and District Administration after taken briefing on implementation of government policies.

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Muhammad Ali and Deputy Commissioners of Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot joined the meeting through video-link while Director Local Government Mian Aftab Ahmad, Assistant Commissioners Umar Maqbool, Syed Ayub Bukhari, Tariq Mehmood Gondal, CEO education Ali Ahmed Sian, officers of PHA, Irrigation, and other departments were also present.

Divisional Commissioner apprised the meeting about government priorities and said that implementation on anti-encroachment, anti-dengue and anti-polio programs should be ensured in letter and spirit. The Deputy Commissioners briefed the meeting about anti-encroachment campaign in their respective districts.