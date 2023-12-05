Open Menu

Commissioner Orders Strict Action Against Cane Laws Violators

Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Commissioner orders strict action against cane laws violators

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti said that the crashing season of sugar mills had started and deputy commissioners should ensure the installation of reflective strips behind all trucks and trolleys so that traffic accidents could be minimized.

He issued these instructions in a review meeting regarding the crashing season here on Tuesday.

The four deputy commissioners, director agriculture and other officers participated in the meeting. "Middlemen in sugarcane procurement should strongly be discouraged and strict action be taken against all unnecessary weights other than those approved by the cane commissioner. Traffic plans should be chalked out to keep the flow of traffic smooth on the roads adjacent to sugar mills," he added.

The commissioner was informed that all the seven sugar mills in the division had become functional and were buying sugarcane from farmers at the rates set by the government at Rs 400 per 40 kg.

He directed mills administrations to ensure payments to the farmers within the stipulated period and clarified that the mills management should issue CPRs to farmers and action would be taken on fake receipts.

He also directed to take strict action against drivers not carrying prescribed weight on tractor trolleys.

Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti also emphasized traffic police and Secretary DRTA to ensure strict implementation of load management.

He directed the DO industries and assistant commissioners to check the spindles of the mills as well. He issued orders to the deputy commissioners to take action under the Cane Ordinance on over-deduction by the mills.

He ordered strict monitoring of all sugar mills and resolve farmers' grievances on the spot, saying that no previous arrears of farmers were payable by any sugar mills. He said that all administrative machinery should be active to ensure the fruits of their labour to farmers.

Related Topics

Police Agriculture Traffic All From Government Weight Labour

Recent Stories

Najeeb Mushtaq Vohra appointed honorary Consul for ..

Najeeb Mushtaq Vohra appointed honorary Consul for Punjab

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Student who mistakenly shot himself dies in hospit ..

Student who mistakenly shot himself dies in hospital

16 hours ago
 Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 68

Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 68

16 hours ago
 Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 63

Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 63

16 hours ago
Guinea-Bissau dissolves parliament after coup bid

Guinea-Bissau dissolves parliament after coup bid

16 hours ago
 Gold hits record high as equities weaken

Gold hits record high as equities weaken

16 hours ago
 Chinese Ambassador calls on CM Balochistan

Chinese Ambassador calls on CM Balochistan

16 hours ago
 AC Nellore cracking down on illegal gas agencies, ..

AC Nellore cracking down on illegal gas agencies, Seals 3 outlets, arrests two

16 hours ago
 50% turnout in Venezuela vote on Guyana border: of ..

50% turnout in Venezuela vote on Guyana border: official

16 hours ago
 US-based human rights fora appeals for clemency of ..

US-based human rights fora appeals for clemency of Yasin Malik

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan