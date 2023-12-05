Commissioner orders strict action against cane laws violators

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti said that the crashing season of sugar mills had started and deputy commissioners should ensure the installation of reflective strips behind all trucks and trolleys so that traffic accidents could be minimized.

He issued these instructions in a review meeting regarding the crashing season here on Tuesday.

The four deputy commissioners, director agriculture and other officers participated in the meeting. "Middlemen in sugarcane procurement should strongly be discouraged and strict action be taken against all unnecessary weights other than those approved by the cane commissioner. Traffic plans should be chalked out to keep the flow of traffic smooth on the roads adjacent to sugar mills," he added.

The commissioner was informed that all the seven sugar mills in the division had become functional and were buying sugarcane from farmers at the rates set by the government at Rs 400 per 40 kg.

He directed mills administrations to ensure payments to the farmers within the stipulated period and clarified that the mills management should issue CPRs to farmers and action would be taken on fake receipts.

He also directed to take strict action against drivers not carrying prescribed weight on tractor trolleys.

Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti also emphasized traffic police and Secretary DRTA to ensure strict implementation of load management.

He directed the DO industries and assistant commissioners to check the spindles of the mills as well. He issued orders to the deputy commissioners to take action under the Cane Ordinance on over-deduction by the mills.

He ordered strict monitoring of all sugar mills and resolve farmers' grievances on the spot, saying that no previous arrears of farmers were payable by any sugar mills. He said that all administrative machinery should be active to ensure the fruits of their labour to farmers.