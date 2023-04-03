UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Orders Strict Action Against Plazas Violating Parking Rules

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2023 | 09:05 PM

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Monday visited various commercial plazas and directed the authorities concerned to take strict action in accordance with the law against those violating the parking rules

Additional Commissioner Coordination, Syed Nadarat Ali was also present on the occasion.

The Commissioner visited Jameel Corporation Faizabad, Farooq Corporation Shamshabad, Ariez Tower and others and inspected the parking areas established in the plazas.

The parking areas of Jameel Corporation, Farooq Corporation, and Ariez Tower were closed and converted into warehouses and showrooms.

Notices on the directives of the commissioner were issued and the closed spaces were got opened. Aries Tower's basement was full of rubbish and garbage which was cleared. Notices were issued to the owners of 20 plazas.

The commissioner warned that strict legal action would be taken if the owners of the parking plazas would not follow the approved parking plans.

The parking spaces of the plazas which were approved under the building plans, will have to be opened in any case, he added.

Strict action would be taken against the plaza owners who would not manage parking lots, he said adding, commercial activities and stalls would not be allowed in the parking lots.

The parking lots would not be allowed to be used for business purposes as there was a lot of parking problem in the city, he said.

The administration was taking solid steps to resolve the problem and Murree road was being made a model road, he informed.

The basements in commercial plazas supposed to be used as parking lots, should be opened for parking of vehicles particularly on Murree Road, the Commissioner said.

