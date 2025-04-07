Commissioner Orders Strict Enforcement Of Anti-tobacco Laws
Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2025 | 11:46 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid-bin-Maqsood has emphasized the urgent need for strict enforcement of the Anti-Tobacco Laws across all public spaces, including offices, educational institutions, and modes of public transport.
He was chairing a divisional-level meeting held under the National Tobacco Control Strategy, aimed at curbing tobacco use in society, here on Monday.
During the meeting, officials from the National Health Services Regulation & Coordination (Tobacco Control Cell), along with officers from the district administration, education, and other departments, briefed participants on the growing threat of tobacco consumption, particularly among the youth.
The briefing highlighted that smoking is legally prohibited in schools, colleges, and especially public parks across Pakistan. Officials noted that significant work has been done in Punjab to curb tobacco use, and emphasized that stakeholder training workshops would be held to enhance awareness and enforcement, particularly within educational institutions.
It was decided that focal persons for tobacco control monitoring will be appointed in all educational institutions across the districts of Lahore Division.
The commissioner directed strict legal action against cigarette sales within the vicinity of educational institutions, noting that such sales are a punishable offence. The commissioner directed that selling cigarettes or any tobacco products to minors is a criminal offense and must be dealt with firmly. Focal persons will also be appointed at the district level to strengthen local enforcement. The anti-tobacco laws must be implemented in letter and spirit at all public venues.“Tobacco use poses a serious threat to public health. Its eradication is imperative,” he said.
The meeting was attended by DIG Operations Lahore Dr. Faisal Kamran, Additional Commissioner Abdul Salam Arif, all Deputy Commissioners of Lahore Division, Director Colleges, Chief Officers of Health and Education, and other senior officials.
