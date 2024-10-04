Commissioner Orders Strict Enforcement Of Official Prices To Curb Profiteering
Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2024 | 04:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) The Divisional Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon directed officials to enforce official prices in markets across Hyderabad division to provide relief to the public.
He expressed these views during a meeting held at the Commissioner's office, which was attended by the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain-ul- Abiden Memon, Assistant Commissioners, food Department officers, Director Bureau of Supply and Price Control Sindh and Market Price Committee officers. All Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners of the division joined via video link.
According to a handout, during a meeting, Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon stressed the need for immediate action, citing reduced inflation and petrol prices.
Representatives from the Food Department, Market Price Control Committee and Deputy Commissioners briefed Commissioner on past month price implementation strategy.
Bilal Ahmed Memon ordered officials to update price lists, conduct market visits and take strict action against non-compliant traders, imposing fines under the Sindh Essentials Price Control Act 2023.
He directed Deputy Commissioners to personally visit wholesale markets and enforce price regulations. He said that the move aims to pass on benefits of reduced inflation and petrol prices to consumers, and with strict measures, authorities aim to curb profiteering and ensure public relief.
