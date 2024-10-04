Open Menu

Commissioner Orders Strict Enforcement Of Official Prices To Curb Profiteering

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Commissioner orders strict enforcement of official prices to curb profiteering

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) The Divisional Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon directed officials to enforce official prices in markets across Hyderabad division to provide relief to the public.

He expressed these views during a meeting held at the Commissioner's office, which was attended by the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain-ul- Abiden Memon, Assistant Commissioners, food Department officers, Director Bureau of Supply and Price Control Sindh and Market Price Committee officers. All Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners of the division joined via video link.

According to a handout, during a meeting, Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon stressed the need for immediate action, citing reduced inflation and petrol prices.

Representatives from the Food Department, Market Price Control Committee and Deputy Commissioners briefed Commissioner on past month price implementation strategy.

Bilal Ahmed Memon ordered officials to update price lists, conduct market visits and take strict action against non-compliant traders, imposing fines under the Sindh Essentials Price Control Act 2023.

He directed Deputy Commissioners to personally visit wholesale markets and enforce price regulations. He said that the move aims to pass on benefits of reduced inflation and petrol prices to consumers, and with strict measures, authorities aim to curb profiteering and ensure public relief.

Related Topics

Sindh Petrol Visit Hyderabad Price Market All From

Recent Stories

Anushka Sharma shocked by Karan Johar's revelation ..

Anushka Sharma shocked by Karan Johar's revelation about senior actor’s longti ..

1 hour ago
 Malaysian PM Ibrahim’s three-day official visit ..

Malaysian PM Ibrahim’s three-day official visit concludes

1 hour ago
 Luxury Redefined: Discover 18 Park Residence by Al ..

Luxury Redefined: Discover 18 Park Residence by Alif Holdings in Lahore

2 hours ago
 itel strengthens its market presence through strat ..

Itel strengthens its market presence through strategic collaboration with Airlin ..

2 hours ago
 PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, ..

PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, mobile service suspended in Tw ..

4 hours ago
 Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional ..

Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional peace

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more fear ..

Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more feared dead: emergency agency

17 hours ago
 World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing

World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing

17 hours ago
 Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup

Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup

17 hours ago
 Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup ope ..

Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup openers

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan