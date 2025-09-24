Open Menu

Commissioner Orders Strict Monitoring Of Wheat, Flour Supply Across Rawalpindi Division

Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2025 | 06:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Rawalpindi Engineer Aamir Khattak on Wednesday directed officers of all districts to ensure strict monitoring of flour mills, dealers and markets, besides checking duty staff at all check-posts to guarantee the supply of wheat and flour at the officially notified rates.

Presiding over a meeting at his office, the commissioner further instructed that panaflex boards displaying wheat and flour prices should be placed at prominent locations to keep the public well informed about government rates.

He warned that hoarding and profiteering would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The commissioner issued strict instructions to all the five deputy commissioners of Rawalpindi Division to submit daily reports on flour supply and prices to his office.

He said that maximum relief must be provided to citizens by ensuring availability of flour at fixed prices, while stern action should be taken against hoarders to prevent any crisis.

Price magistrates were directed to play an active role in the field to enforce wheat and flour rates, imposing fines and taking legal action against violators.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nazart Ali Shah, Director food and other officials concerned attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that during the last 24 hours, a crackdown against overpricing of flour in the division resulted in a total fine of Rs 79,500, while two outlets were sealed. In the Rawalpindi District, fines amounting to Rs 47,000 were imposed and two outlets were sealed, while Rs 7,500 fine was imposed in Attock, Rs 9,000 in Jhelum, Rs 5,000 in Chakwal and Rs 11,000 in Murree.

Similarly, in actions against overpricing of roti (bread) across the Division, a total fine of Rs 46,500 was imposed. These included Rs 25,000 in Rawalpindi, Rs 7,000 in Jhelum, Rs 9,500 in Chakwal and Rs 5,000 in Murree.

