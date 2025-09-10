Commissioner Orders Strict Sanitation, Anti-dengue Measures
Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2025 | 05:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Kohat division Syed Motasim Billah Shah on Wednesday directed municipal and health authorities
to intensify sanitation and anti-dengue operations during his inspection of city neighborhoods, bazaars and
public places.
He instructed officials to ensure strict waste collection and proper drainage management with zero negligence, while calling for stronger coordination among wssc kohat, tehsil municipal administration and the cantonment board to resolve public grievances swiftly.
Reviewing the anti-dengue campaign, the commissioner ordered continuous fumigation and spraying at homes, schools, graveyards and other sensitive areas.
He also stressed public awareness to discourage stagnant water in tyres, tubs and containers, which serve as breeding sites for dengue mosquitoes.
He added that monitoring of anti-dengue measures was ongoing at the divisional level and assured that administrations, municipal bodies and health departments would work round the clock to provide citizens with a safe and healthy
environment.
Recent Stories
German companies membership at Abu Dhabi Chamber climbs 17%
Karachi rains trigger flooding; Shahrah-e-Bhutto washed away, Thado Dam overflow ..
German companies membership at Abu Dhabi Chamber climbs 17%
EU Commission chief to propose new measures to address Gaza crisis
EU Commission chief to propose new measures to address Gaza crisis
Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to compete in final two rounds of UIM F2 World Champion ..
Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to compete in final two rounds of UIM F2 World Champion ..
UAE President arrives in Doha on fraternal visit, received by Emir of Qatar
UAE President arrives in Doha on fraternal visit, received by Emir of Qatar
EMSTEEL launches world’s first pilot of Electric Process Gas Heaters in steelm ..
UAE Parliament Speaker condemns Israeli attack on Qatar
Dubai Business Events wins Association Development Award at regional ICCA Summit
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Karachi rains trigger flooding; Shahrah-e-Bhutto washed away, Thado Dam overflows6 seconds ago
-
PM directs NDMA to expedite relief activities in flood-affected areas of Sindh2 minutes ago
-
First-ever Buddhist Cultural and Information Center to be established in capital: Aurangzeb Khichi2 minutes ago
-
Minister meets FCDO to discuss bilateral cooperation in the education sector2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders strict sanitation, anti-dengue measures2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Bahrain pledge stronger cooperation on security, counter-narcotics and immigration22 minutes ago
-
NHA hold Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) gathering for female employees22 minutes ago
-
18 new dengue cases reported in ICT; over 1,000 inspections conducted in 24 hours22 minutes ago
-
Open courts vital for swift Justice: advisor to Federal Ombudsman22 minutes ago
-
26 schools closed for two days in Sialkot32 minutes ago
-
325 patients examined at free medical camp in Chakrakot Bala area32 minutes ago
-
Ikhtair Wali urges KP Govt to fulfill responsibilities toward flood victims32 minutes ago