Commissioner orders strict sanitation, anti-dengue measures

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Kohat division Syed Motasim Billah Shah on Wednesday directed municipal and health authorities

to intensify sanitation and anti-dengue operations during his inspection of city neighborhoods, bazaars and

public places.

He instructed officials to ensure strict waste collection and proper drainage management with zero negligence, while calling for stronger coordination among wssc kohat, tehsil municipal administration and the cantonment board to resolve public grievances swiftly.

Reviewing the anti-dengue campaign, the commissioner ordered continuous fumigation and spraying at homes, schools, graveyards and other sensitive areas.

He also stressed public awareness to discourage stagnant water in tyres, tubs and containers, which serve as breeding sites for dengue mosquitoes.

He added that monitoring of anti-dengue measures was ongoing at the divisional level and assured that administrations, municipal bodies and health departments would work round the clock to provide citizens with a safe and healthy

environment.