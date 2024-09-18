Commissioner orders survey of open manholes

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Jahanze`b Awan directed the deputy commissioners to conduct a

survey of open manholes in various areas.

He issued these directions during a meeting attended by administrative and municipal

officials at the Commissioner's Office on Wednesday.

The commissioner also instructed the municipal corporation, district council, and municipal

committees to conduct a survey of open manholes at the union council level and cover

them besides submitting weekly reports.

The commissioner assigned a duty of monitoring ongoing desilting work to SE Public Health Engineering

Saulat Raza.

The commissioner emphasized the need to develop a mechanism for speedy solution of

complaints received daily regarding sewerage and sanitation in the Municipal Corporation.

He also directed the municipal officers to listen to complaints of people daily.