Commissioner orders survey of sewerage system again

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan has ordered for conducting a survey of the sewerage system of all settlements of the municipal corporations and municipal committees again and set estimates and timelines.

He has also directed the SE Public Health Engineering to survey all the disposals of the city and prepare an estimate for the repair and maintenance of machinery and wiring, etc.

He issued these orders in a meeting held on the rehabilitation of the sewerage system here at his office. He said that for the implementation of this important work, Public Health Engineering, Municipal Corporation, District Council, Cantonment board and administrative officers will work as a team.

The commissioner said that before the upcoming monsoon, the rehabilitation, de-silting, etc. of the sewerage system across the city should be done within their resources so that the citizens face minimum difficulties during the rains.

He also directed to conduct extensive de-silting of sewer lines in addition to disposals. He said that all the institutions should jointly survey the sewerage system and prepare a report by next week along with setting timelines, the progress of this operation will be reviewed every week.

He also stressed the need for the Deputy Commissioner to mobilize his administrative officers for the beautification of the city and encroachments. He also sought details of the number of toilets across the city and the expenditure incurred on the repair of disposals etc in two years. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Muhammad Waseem, SE Public Health Engineering Syed Saulat Raza, Director Development Bilal Hassan, CO MC Zoya Baloch, CEO Waste Management Company Rana Shahid and other municipal officers.